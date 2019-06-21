Iran shoots down US surveillance drone

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's Revolutionary Guard yesterday shot down a United States surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first time the Islamic Republic directly attacked the American military amid tensions over Tehran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

The two countries disputed the circumstances leading up to an Iranian surface-to-air missile bringing down the US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner and costing over $100 million.

Iran said the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the US called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

President Donald Trump later tweeted that “Iran made a very big mistake!”

The incident immediately heightened the crisis already gripping the wider region, which is rooted in Trump withdrawing the US a year ago from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and imposing crippling new sanctions on Tehran. Recently, Iran quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to be on pace to break one of the deal's terms by next week, while threatening to raise enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels on July 7, if Europe doesn't offer it a new deal.

Citing unspecified Iranian threats, the US has sent an aircraft carrier to the Middle East and deployed additional troops alongside the tens of thousands already there. All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict 40 years after Tehran's Islamic Revolution.

“We do not have any intention for war with any country, but we are fully ready for war,” Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Hossein Salami said in a televised address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged caution, warning any war between Iran and the US would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum”.

The paramilitary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone at 4:05 am yesterday when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province. Kouhmobarak is about 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) south-east of Tehran.

The drone took off from the southern Persian Gulf and collected data from Iranian territory, including the southern port of Chahbahar near Iran's border with Pakistan, the Guard said in comments appeared aimed at showing it could track the aircraft.

The US military has not commented on the mission of the remotely piloted aircraft that can fly higher than 10 miles in altitude and stay in the air for over 24 hours at a time.

Iran used its air defence system, known as Third of Khordad, to shoot down the drone — a truck-based missile system that can fire up to 18 miles (30 kilometres) into the sky, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.