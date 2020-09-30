Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony
ARLINGTON, United States (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near to some of her former colleagues of the court.
Washington last week honoured the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died September 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court's steps and pay their respects. On Friday, the women's rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the US Capitol, the first woman to do so.
Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members. But Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery.
