Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon as virus surges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded yesterday that Los Angeles (LA) reopened too quickly and again warned that the city was “on the brink” of new shutdown orders as the novel coronavirus continues to surge in California.
Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about a Los Angeles Times editorial that criticised the rapid reopening of California, which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.
“I do agree those things happened too quickly,” Garcetti said, adding that the decisions were made at the state and county levels, not by city officials.
The mayor said Los Angeles was “on the brink” of new widespread stay-at-home orders as LA County, with a quarter of California's population, continued to see the state's largest increase in confirmed novel coronavirus cases.
California reported on Saturday its fourth-highest daily total of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases, with more than 9,000. The state also reported an additional 120 deaths.
Last week Garcetti said he wouldn't hesitate to again shut down all but essential businesses. Those comments came days after California Governor Gavin Newsom shut bars and indoor dining statewide, and ordered closures of hair salons, gyms, malls, and other indoor businesses in Los Angeles and other counties experiencing a significant surge of virus cases.
Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Los Angeles currently has adequate hospital capacity and a good supply of ventilators.
Los Angeles County reported a record-high number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals last week, and the overall share of tests that have come back positive jumped from eight per cent to nearly 10 per cent.
The mayor attributed the increase in spread not just to the reopenings, but also to people becoming less vigilant about following public health guidance and gathering with others outside their households.
“It's not just what's open and closed,” he said. “It's also about what we do individually.”
Officials have reiterated that people must wear masks and maintain social distancing to slow the spread.
In the meantime officials said a rare but serious and potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome believed to be associated with the novel coronavirus has been identified in 15 children in Los Angeles County.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and exhaustion.
Of the children, 73 per cent were Latino, representing a disproportionate burden for the ethnic group, the Los Angeles Times reported.
