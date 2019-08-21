Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — A Mexican judge has granted two people's requests to be allowed to use cocaine recreationally, the organisation behind the cases said yesterday, calling it a “historic step” — though it must first be reviewed by a higher court.
The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to “possess, transport and use cocaine”, but not to sell it, according to Mexico United Against Crime, an organisation devoted to ending the Latin American country's “war on drugs”.
The Mexico City court ordered the national health regulator, COFEPRIS, to authorise the petitioners' cocaine use in personal, recreational doses, the organisation said.
However, a COFEPRIS official told AFP the regulator has moved to block the court order, which was delivered in May, arguing that issuing such authorisation would be outside its legal remit.
The case must now be reviewed by a panel of judges.
The ruling will only take effect if they side with the original decision, and would only apply to the two people who brought the cases, whose names were not disclosed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy