Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — A Mexican judge has granted two people's requests to be allowed to use cocaine recreationally, the organisation behind the cases said yesterday, calling it a “historic step” — though it must first be reviewed by a higher court.

The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to “possess, transport and use cocaine”, but not to sell it, according to Mexico United Against Crime, an organisation devoted to ending the Latin American country's “war on drugs”.

The Mexico City court ordered the national health regulator, COFEPRIS, to authorise the petitioners' cocaine use in personal, recreational doses, the organisation said.

However, a COFEPRIS official told AFP the regulator has moved to block the court order, which was delivered in May, arguing that issuing such authorisation would be outside its legal remit.

The case must now be reviewed by a panel of judges.

The ruling will only take effect if they side with the original decision, and would only apply to the two people who brought the cases, whose names were not disclosed.