Michigan's governor toughens mask requirement
LANSING, Michigan — Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer has toughened a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.
The governor also expanded where people must have a face covering to beyond indoor public spaces.
Starting immediately, they must wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep six feet from non-household members. A mask is needed while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle, with some exceptions.
“No shirts, no shoes, no mask — no service,” Whitmer wrote in an order. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanour fine.
Whitmer pointed to “stalled” progress in suppressing the virus. Cases have risen in Michigan and she said spotty compliance with her months-long mask requirement is a “big part of the reason”.
