NATO chief warns of 'high' price of hasty Afghan pullout
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a “platform for international terrorists” again, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned yesterday.
His blunt message came shortly before the Pentagon announced that the US will slash troop levels in both Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war.
“The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high,” Stoltenberg said.
“Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq,” he said.
The warning was unprecedented criticism by Stoltenberg of a Trump decision. Up to now, the NATO secretary general has been careful to not publicly contest statements by Trump relating to the Alliance.
But after his defeat in US elections this month by Democrat Joe Biden, Trump — who remains in power until January 20 next year — fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, who said last weekend of American troops in conflicts abroad: “It's time to come home.”
In Washington yesterday, Acting Defense Secretary Miller said around 2,000 troops would be pulled from Afghanistan by January 15 and 500 more would come back from Iraq, leaving 2,500 in each country.
Stoltenberg in his statement repeated what he said in the past, that NATO troop levels in Afghanistan remained under continual review and that, “when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way”.
He said there were currently fewer than 12,000 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan, “and more than half of these are non-US forces”. Funding for their mission to train and assist Afghan security forces was allocated “through 2024”, he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy