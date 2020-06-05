No COVID-19 vaccine yet

LONDON, England (AP) — A vaccine summit hosted by the British Government yesterday raised billions of dollars to immunise children in developing countries, as experts wrestled with the difficult question of how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have urged that “a people's vaccine” be developed for COVID-19 that would be freely available to everyone, calling it a “moral imperative”.

Yesterday's event, which raised US$8.8 billion, exceeding its target, was a pledging conference for the vaccine alliance, Gavi, which says the money will be used to vaccinate about 300 million children in dozens of countries against diseases like malaria, pneumonia, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Gavi also announced a new “advance market commitment” mechanism to enable developing countries to get any effective COVID-19 vaccine when available. It hopes to raise an additional US$2 billion for that effort, to immunise health care workers as well as high-risk individuals and create a buffer of doses to be used where needed most.

But experts pointed out that the unprecedented pandemic — where arguably every country will be clamouring for a vaccine — may make efforts at fair distribution extremely messy.

The worldwide scramble for masks and ventilators that erupted in the early stages of the outbreak — where France took over the country's mask stocks so they could be given to first responders and others inside the country, and the US apparently paid off ventilator shippers to redirect them to the US — is not an encouraging sign that there will be much global cooperation if and when a coronavirus vaccine is available.

“Rich countries will most likely try to push their way to the front of the queue, leaving poorer countries at the back, and that's a problem,” said Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“I can't imagine any country saying, 'Africa's need is greater than ours, so they can get the vaccine first, and we'll remain vulnerable.' “

The urgency of finding a way to stem outbreaks was evident as Brazil reported yet another record number of deaths over the previous 24 hours — 1,349. Brazil's confirmed death toll of more than 32,500 is the world's fourth-highest and is considered a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.

India, meanwhile, reported a record number of infections — 9,304, with 260 deaths — as its tally of fatalities surpassed 6,000 and its number of infections rose to nearly 217,000, the world's seventh highest.

Neighbouring Pakistan reported over 4,000 new cases and 82 deaths, as its confirmed cases surpassed neighbouring China, jumping to 85,264. The spike came weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan overrode warnings from experts and eased a lockdown.

Ahead of the vaccine gathering, philanthropist Bill Gates said there were potential solutions to the growing tide of vaccine nationalism — like when the CEO of Sanofi suggested the US had a right to the first doses of any eventual vaccine because of its significant investment.

“The key to that challenge is having scale and having factories all over the world that are making the vaccines,” including multiple factories in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, Gates said.

Gates acknowledged there could be some benefit to countries that funded vital vaccine research but called for a “system of allocating doses to those most at risk, and making sure that even the countries that can't compete financially for that access, that they're considered — their health workers, their elderly”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the gathering would mark “the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against disease”.

But Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, noted that in the past such sentiments have not always been backed by action.

“It's one thing to make some sweeping statement about how important equitable access is and that we're all going to play nicely,” he said. “But in reality, that can be turned on its head in the weeks and months ahead.”

About a dozen vaccine candidates are in the early stages of testing, in thousands of people around the world. There are no guarantees any will work, but there's increasing hope that at least some could be ready by the end of the year. Oxford University is beginning an advanced study involving 10,000 volunteers; the US is preparing for even larger studies in July that involve 30,000 people each testing different candidates, including Oxford's and one made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.