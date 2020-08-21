Pandemic pushes expansion of 'hospital-at-home' treatment

CINCINNATI, United States (AP) — As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and try to keep others from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel safest — at home.

Across the US, “hospital-at-home” programmes are taking off amid the pandemic, thanks to communications technology, portable medical equipment and teams of doctors, nurses, X-ray techs and paramedics. That's reducing strains on medical centres and easing patients' fears.

The programmes represent a small slice of the roughly 35 million US hospitalisations each year, but they are growing fast with boosts from Medicare and private health insurers. Like telemedicine, the concept stands to become more popular with consumers hooked on home delivery and other Internet-connected conveniences.

Eligible patients typically are acutely ill with — but don't need round-the-clock intensive care — common conditions including chronic heart failure, respiratory ailments, diabetes complications, infections and even COVID-19.

They are linked to 24/7 command centres via video and monitoring devices that send their vital signs. They get several daily home visits from a dedicated medical team. Just like in a hospital, they can press an emergency button any time for instant help.

Research on such programmes around the world over the past 25 years shows patients recover faster, have fewer complications and are more satisfied, while costs can be a third lower.

Doctors, hospital officials and patients tout other advantages: People get more rest sleeping in their own bed. They can eat what they want, start moving around quicker and go outside for fresh air. They're less likely to fall in their familiar surroundings, where they have support from family and even pets.

“I would recommend it in a heartbeat for anybody to be able to stay at home,” said William Merry, who received care for pneumonia in July at his Ipswich, Massachusetts, home. “There was never any problem. Never.”

Merry, who had endured an uncomfortable hospital stay six years ago, refused another one when antibiotic pills didn't help and his temperature hit 103. So his doctor arranged care through Boston-based Medically Home.

Merry and wife Linda, a retired nurse, said they were amazed at how quickly the service transformed their dining room into a mini-hospital room. Technicians set up medical equipment, gave them supplies and oxygen tanks, then explained how everything worked.

That eased their stress, as did regular video calls with a doctor. They got daily schedules listing planned medical staff visits, blood draws, tests, IV medicine administration and other care, she said.

“I think it's really important,” she cautioned, “that the person has somebody that's able to be at home.”

Dr Bruce Leff, a geriatrics professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a home hospital pioneer, did pilot studies years ago. He found benefits for elderly patients who, as he said, were otherwise “basically going to get crushed by the hospital” due to risks of developing blood clots and infections, losing mobility and developing delirium.

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year, some hospitals were considering at-home-care programmes to absorb temporary patient spikes and avoid the high cost of new buildings.

It's unknown exactly how many US programmes exist, but when COVID-19 struck, some institutions rushed to sign up with Medically Home and similar services.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Contessa Health, which serves 14 hospitals in six states, says it's adding two more hospitals shortly and is negotiating potential contracts for about 20 more. Patient volume has jumped 140 per cent since last year, and it has added care for patients “admitted” from urgent care and cancer clinics.

Another company, DispatchHealth, previously focused mainly on preventing ER visits by rushing paramedics to provide diagnostic testing, medication and other care at patients' homes or elsewhere. The Denver-based company says it has 200-plus contracts with insurers in 19 US markets to treat seriously ill and injured people at home. It piloted a hospital-at-home programme in November, already has programmes running in three cities and plans rapid expansion.

Some hospitals have mounted their own at-home programmes. In late March, eight of the Atrium Health system's 36 hospitals in the Carolinas and Georgia began one for COVID-19 patients who don't need intensive care. It's already treated about 11,000 people.

Meanwhile, hospitals with existing programmes are seeing far more patients opting for at-home care.