PHOTO: Peru hit by 8.0 quake

This image shows damage caused by a quake in Yurimaguas, in the Peruvian Amazon region, yesterday. A strong 8.0 earthquake struck northern Peru in the early hours yesterday, sending residents fleeing their homes and cutting off power to at least one town, with the impact felt as far afield as neighbouring Ecuador. A person was killed and 18 were injured following the quake which the US Geological Survey said struck at a depth of 110 km (68 miles).

