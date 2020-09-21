Public sector strikes over wages to hit Germany
BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Public sector workers in Germany will start staging short-term warning strikes after the latest round of wage negotiations failed to produce an agreement, their union said Sunday.
The Ver.di union, which represents around 2.3 million federal and local employees, said strikes will start Tuesday. It didn't announce where and said it would provide more information Monday.
Warning strikes are a typical tactic in German labour negotiations and typically last between several hours to a day or two. The union didn't rule out kindergarten teachers taking part, which could cause difficulties for parents.
The union is demanding a 4.8 per cent raise, or a minimum of 150 euros (US$177) per month, for its workers over the next year. Government negotiators are seeking a longer-term solution and have said the wage demands are too high with the German economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The employers are worsening the conflict,” said Ver.di Chairman Frank Werneke. “The answer will now come from the workplaces.”
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the weekend talks “constructive”, but said there were still “hurdles to overcome”.
He said there are “difficult issues that we have to solve, especially for those people who we have called heroes in the past months,” and signalled a willingness to compromise.
“We must translate our words into concrete actions,” he said. “But we also can't ignore the extraordinary times and the economic consequences of the pandemic.”
The third round of negotiations is scheduled for October 23 and 24.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy