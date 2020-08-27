Region warned to be prepared for floods, landslides
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) is warning of high flooding and landslides as well as strong tropical cyclones as the region comes to grip with the peak of the 2020 wet season.
In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlook Newsletter, released here yesterday, CariCOF said at the peak of this year's wet season Belize and the islands are forecast to feature particularly high flooding, flash flood and landslide potential, but also strong tropical cyclone activity.
“A possible La Niña event manifest increases the probability of such hazards. Until October, heat stress will likely be higher than in most years due to very high humidity and temperatures. On a brighter note, copious rains should ease drought concerns during this period for most. The Guianas are in their hot, dry season until late November,” it added.
It said that as of August 1 severe or worse, shorter-term drought has developed in Dominica, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Hispaniola, Martinique, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, while long-term drought will affect The Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic and the Windward Islands, excluding Dominica and Grenada.
“Long-term drought should slowly ease and concerns decrease in most affected areas, particularly after August. By the end of November, long-term drought concern [will be] evolving in Martinique, Suriname, and Trinidad, and may possibly persist in parts of western Belize, Dominica, coastal French Guiana, northern Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent, and Tobago.”
CariCOF said that there are indications that climatic conditions during the early 2020-21 dry season may be characteristic of La Niña being wetter than usual except in the Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands and Cuba.
“This results in a lingering potential for flooding, flash floods, landslides and associated hazards through the end of 2020. In addition, tropical cyclone activity may still occur as late as December. On a brighter note, chances are good that long-term drought impacts will completely subside, including [for] Trinidad, which may enter the dry season in drought. Comfortably cool temperatures are expected,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy