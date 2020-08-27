Region warned to be prepared for floods, landslides

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) is warning of high flooding and landslides as well as strong tropical cyclones as the region comes to grip with the peak of the 2020 wet season.

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlook Newsletter, released here yesterday, CariCOF said at the peak of this year's wet season Belize and the islands are forecast to feature particularly high flooding, flash flood and landslide potential, but also strong tropical cyclone activity.

“A possible La Niña event manifest increases the probability of such hazards. Until October, heat stress will likely be higher than in most years due to very high humidity and temperatures. On a brighter note, copious rains should ease drought concerns during this period for most. The Guianas are in their hot, dry season until late November,” it added.

It said that as of August 1 severe or worse, shorter-term drought has developed in Dominica, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Hispaniola, Martinique, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, while long-term drought will affect The Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic and the Windward Islands, excluding Dominica and Grenada.

“Long-term drought should slowly ease and concerns decrease in most affected areas, particularly after August. By the end of November, long-term drought concern [will be] evolving in Martinique, Suriname, and Trinidad, and may possibly persist in parts of western Belize, Dominica, coastal French Guiana, northern Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent, and Tobago.”

CariCOF said that there are indications that climatic conditions during the early 2020-21 dry season may be characteristic of La Niña being wetter than usual except in the Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands and Cuba.

“This results in a lingering potential for flooding, flash floods, landslides and associated hazards through the end of 2020. In addition, tropical cyclone activity may still occur as late as December. On a brighter note, chances are good that long-term drought impacts will completely subside, including [for] Trinidad, which may enter the dry season in drought. Comfortably cool temperatures are expected,” it added.