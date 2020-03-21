Report: Plunge in smartphone shipments
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Smartphone shipments took a historic plunge last month as the novel coronavirus disrupted supply and demand, industry tracker Strategy Analytics said yesterday.
Global smartphone shipments dropped to 61.8 million in February, a 38 per cent drop from the same month a year earlier.
“February 2020 saw the biggest fall ever in the history of the worldwide smartphone market,” said Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston. “It is a period the smartphone industry will want to forget.”
Smartphone supply and demand plummeted in China and across Asia, and slowed in the rest of the world, Mawston added.
“Some Asian factories were unable to manufacture smartphones, while many consumers were unable or unwilling to visit retail stores and buy new devices,” said Strategy Analytics.
Despite tentative signs of recovery in China, global smartphone shipments are expected to remain weak through March.
“Hundreds of millions of affluent consumers are in lockdown, unable or unwilling to shop for new devices,” the industry tracking company said.
“The smartphone industry will have to work harder than ever to lift sales in the coming weeks, such as online flash sales or generous discounts on bundling with hot products.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy