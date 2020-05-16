Russian doctors say woman contracted virus twice

MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — Russian doctors say they are treating a woman who may have contracted coronavirus for the second time after recovering from it.

The woman was discharged from a hospital in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude after receiving treatment for coronavirus and testing negative for it in early April. But two weeks later she started having respiratory symptoms again and tested positive for the virus for the second time.

She was readmitted to the hospital and is currently being treated, says its chief doctor Tatyana Symbelova.

“The question is whether it's a reinfection, because 15-16 days passed between discharged and respiratory symptoms appearing, or the disease she had earlier coming back. It is not entirely clear for us at this point,” Symbelova says.

According to the World Health Organization, no studies have shown people who have recovered from the coronavirus are immune to becoming infected again.

Russia reported over 262,000 coronavirus cases up to yesterday and 2,418 deaths.

Child, 9, dies in France

PARIS, France — France's national health agency announced that a nine-year-old child had died with symptoms of a rare inflammatory condition likely linked to the novel coronavirus.

Doctor Fabrice Michel of the La Timone hospital in Marseille, where the child was hospitalised, confirmed to The Associated Press yesterday that “the child had tested positive in serological tests to SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19. But he says the child had not developed any symptoms of COVID-19.

The child died of brain damage relating to cardiac arrest with a form of Kawasaki disease. About 125 children in France have developed symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease and some French doctors believe it is linked to coronavirus.

Doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain have been warned to look out for this rare inflammatory condition in children. Last month, Britain's Paediatric Intensive Care Society issued an alert to doctors noting there has been an increase in the number of children with “a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care” across the country.

The group says there was “growing concern” that either a COVID-19-related syndrome was emerging in children or a different, unidentified disease might be responsible.

Indonesia bans travel outside capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced a ban on travel outside the greater Jakarta areas.

This regulation also applies to people who want to enter the greater Jakarta area. Baswedan says exceptions, including those who work in the fields of health, food, energy, communication and information technology, finance and others.

The exceptions include government employees and others involved in handling COVID-19. They'll need documentation permitting travel outside or to enter greater Jakarta areas.

Jakarta has 5,774 COVID-19 cases among the total of 16,496 cases in Indonesia. There are 460 reported deaths in Jakarta and 1,076 in the nation.

Fake US tests

WASHINGTON, DC, United States — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Steve Hahn says it will be up to the White House to determine whether it continues to use a coronavirus test that has falsely cleared patients of infection.

Hahn told CBS that the FDA will keep “providing guidance to the White House regarding this test” but whether to keep using the test “will be a White House decision”.

The test is used daily at the White House to test President Donald Trump and key members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force. The FDA said late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting Abbott Laboratories' 15-minute test can miss COVID-19 cases, producing false negatives.

Hahn told CBS the test is on the market and the FDA continues to “recommend its use or to have it available for use”. But he suggested if doctors or patients suspect they've received a false negative, they should do another test.

Protest against lockdown

ATHENS, Greece — Police say dozens of protesters in the central Greek city of Larissa have lit fires in the street after extra lockdown measures were imposed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Tests of 637 people resulted in 35 positive cases after the virus reportedly spread during the funeral of a resident who died of COVID-19. Those who tested positive were to be quarantined in a health facility Friday, but they refused to be moved.

Police were called and media reported about 200 protesters in the streets, some throwing stones at reporters on the edge of the settlement.

Earlier yesterday, Greece's Civil Protection Authority announced a night-time curfew for the settlement for the next 14 days, and masks were compulsory for those leaving their homes.

Authorities have gradually lifted lockdown measures, which began nearly two weeks ago.

On Thursday, authorities announced 10 confirmed positive cases and one death. The total stands at 2,770 confirmed cases and 156 deaths in a country of nearly 11 million.

Germany lifts quarantiine rule

BERLIN — Germany's most populous state has lifted a requirement for people arriving from other European countries to self-quarantine for 14 days, and other regions are expected to follow.

The rule expired in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia at midnight. The state government said in a statement that Germany's states agreed with the federal government on Thursday to exempt travellers from other countries in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Britain and that they will implement that decision over the coming days.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer recommended earlier this week that states lift the quarantine rule for travellers from Europe — but maintain it for those from elsewhere.

A court in North Rhine-Westphalia's northern neighbour, Lower Saxony, already suspended the rule for that state earlier this week.

Germany also planned to end two-month-old checks on its border with Luxembourg and loosen them somewhat on its borders with Austria, Switzerland and France —though it doesn't plan to restore free travel across its borders until mid-June.

China says virus now under control

BEIJING — China's foreign minister says the country has brought the coronavirus outbreak under control and he lashed out at foreign politicians he accused of having “insisted on politicising the epidemic, labelling the virus, and smearing the World Health Organization (WHO)”.

Wang Yi's comments carried by the official Xinhua News Agency appeared directed at the United States, where President Donald Trump's Administration has repeatedly castigated China for allegedly covering up the initial outbreak and has suspended payments to the WHO over what it calls a pro-China bias and failure to effectively deal with the pandemic.

Other countries, including Australia, have also urged an independent investigation into the origin of the pandemic, calls that China has furiously rejected.

Under head of state and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's leadership, China has been able to “put the outbreak under control through arduous efforts and has been gradually resuming economic and social life while undertaking prevention and control measures on a regular basis”, Wang was quoted as saying in a phone call Thursday with the foreign ministers of Hungary, Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

China has “overcome its own difficulties, offered support and assistance to relevant countries, shared prevention and control experiences and treatments without reservation, and facilitated various countries' purchase of anti-epidemic supplies in China”, Wang said.

Attempts to politicise the pandemic and smear the WHO are “a serious violation of international moral principles and undermine international anti-epidemic efforts”, Wang added.