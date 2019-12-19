Sandals Foundation brings cheers to thousands of children across Caribbean

MORE than 100 Christmas treats are being hosted by the Sandals Foundation across the Caribbean to celebrate the holiday season and bring a cheerful end to the year for the region's children.

Approximately 10,820 children from across the seven countries in which Sandals Resorts International operates have been enjoying a series of entertainment-filled concerts with meals and treats, appearances from the famed Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and his elves delivering brand-new toys, thanks to generous donations from United States toy company, Hasbro.

Here in Jamaica, all Sandals and Beaches Resorts have coordinated events for students in and around the communities of Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, and Whitehouse.

The Christmas treats have been calendar events for the last 10 years, made possible through the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents and partners.

Heidi Clarke, executive director at Sandals Foundation, said this year's events hold even more significance as the foundation celebrates its 10 year anniversary.

“Every year we are incredibly grateful to our partners, guests, and team members who volunteer their time to wrap gifts, prepare meals and coordinate one-of-a-kind events for the children. It is truly this sustained support that make our work to improve the lives of the Caribbean children and people possible,” she said.

Treats have been hosted in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.