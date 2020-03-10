Schools face dilemma in going online

PROVIDENCE, United States (AP) — When the new coronavirus surfaced at Saint Raphael Academy after a school group returned from a trip to Italy, officials decided to close the Rhode Island Catholic high school for two weeks.

Instead of cancelling classes, the school in Pawtucket instituted “virtual days” where students are expected to work from home, check for assignments through an online portal and occasionally chat with teachers.

A few miles away, a public charter school also closed after a teacher who attended the same Italy trip awaited test results. But at Achievement First, the two days off were treated like snow days — no special assignments and no expectation that students keep up their schoolwork.

As more schools across the United States close their doors because of the coronavirus they are confronted with a dilemma in weighing whether to shut down and move classes online, which could leave behind the many students who don't have computers, home Internet access or parents with flexible work schedules. As the closures accelerate, children at some schools, like Saint Raphael, will be able to continue some form of learning, while children at schools with fewer technological or other resources may simply miss out.

The deep technological and wealth gap that exists nationwide between poor and affluent students has made the coronavirus outbreak even more challenging for school officials, who are wrestling with not only health and safety decisions but also questions about the ethics of school closures.

These deliberations have been playing out in schools all around the country during the outbreak, from urban districts in New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles to rural ones in Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

“If we shut down for a week or two weeks, and some of the kids can do it but some can't, what do you do?” asked Edward Albert, executive director of Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools. “There are some places that don't even have phone service.”

Although widespread closures are a new development in the United States, they are already a reality in nations that have been hit harder by the virus. The United Nations' education agency, UNESCO, says nearly 300 million children in 22 countries on three continents were being affected by school closures last week. In response, it has begun supporting online learning programmes.

In hard-hit Washington, education officials recommended against schools moving instruction online unless they can ensure equal access for all students, including those with disabilities or without Internet access. The state's education agency advised schools that it would make more sense to cancel school and make up classes at the end of the year.

“We are putting out a word of caution about the equity lens,” said Rhett Nelson, director of alternative learning at the state's education department. “We want to discourage practices that disproportionately impact certain populations, especially those that are more at risk.”

Schools also have to consider whether closures are actually beneficial to public health. Very few cases have been found in children and teenagers, and experts caution schools to think about factors such as the harm to children's education and absenteeism among health care workers whose children have to stay home.