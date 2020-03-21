PHOTO: Sea support

SAN DIEGO, California — Aerial view of the hospital ship USNS Mercy docked at Naval Base San Diego on March 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has asked President Donald Trump to dock the ship in Los Angeles to help with the strain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has placed on the state's hospitals. (AFP)

