Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AFP) — About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful Tropical Storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President Alejandro Giammattei said yesterday.

He said an army unit had arrived in the northern village of Queja to begin rescue efforts.

The president indicated that a preliminary report from the unit indicated that “150 homes have been buried with 100 people dead”.

Giammattei added that another mudslide in the north-eastern department of Huehuetenango, on the border with Mexico, had left 10 dead.

“We've calculated that between deaths and those missing, the unofficial figures show around 150 dead,” said Giammattei.

He said the situation in Queja was “critical” with heavy rain continuing and provoking new mudslides, while roads are still blocked.

Some 2,500 people in the impoverished Mayan indigenous area had lost their belongings in the deluge of mud.

Giammattei said there were several refuges in the area because some villages are cut off and lacking food and water.

Eta has torn through Central America, leaving death and destruction in its wake since it made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a category 4 hurricane, although it has since been downgraded.

Yesterday, Cuba began taking measures to soften the impact of Eta, which is due to hit tomorrow after leaving Central America.

The island's civil defence warned of expected heavy rain given the “level of soil saturation and filling of reservoirs throughout the country” during the Atlantic cyclone season from June 1 to November 30.

An “information phase” declared in most of the country requires local authorities to monitor reservoirs and determine when people need to evacuate, as well as ensure the provision of food and medication.

The island nation of 11.2 million is also looking to ensure that the storm does not exacerbate its coronavirus outbreak, which is largely under control with just 7,200 cases and 129 deaths — some of the lowest numbers in the region.

Cuba's Meteorological Institute warned that, “Eta will approach at the end of the week in the south-east and centre of the country, increasing rain in a large part of the archipelago.”

In addition to Guatemala, there were also deaths in Panama, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

Although downgraded from a hurricane, weather forecasters believe Eta may strengthen before it reaches Cuba.