Stormy Daniels taunts fake Trump on comedy show
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — Stormy Daniels, the real one, took on Donald Trump, depicted by Alec Baldwin, on comedy show Saturday Night Live and taunted him saying the only way to end the furore over their alleged tryst was for him to resign.
Daniels drew screams and applause when she appeared in the opening skit of SNL.
She took a call at Trump's request from his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by comedian Ben Stiller. Trump said he would just listen in as they spoke, and Cohen asked Daniels if she was alone.
“What are you wearing?” the fake Trump blurted out, to laughter, before cutting the faux Cohen out of the call.
Trump has denied allegations from Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that they had an affair in 2006.
But Cohen has admitted he paid her US$130,000 just days before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair or knowing anything about the payment, until his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani acknowledged shockingly last week that Trump had in fact reimbursed Cohen for that payoff, which arguably may have violated federal campaign finance laws.
In a skit that got playfully raunchy at times, Trump asked Daniels what it would take to make the whole thing go away.
“A resignation,” she said with a smile.
Trump persisted and rattled off what he called a series of achievements as president, including progress in the Korean nuclear crisis. Why can't he resolve things with Daniels, too, he asked.
“Sorry, Donald. It's too late for that. I know you don't believe in climate change. But a storm's a comin', baby,” she said.
