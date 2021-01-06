Trinidad calls on OAS to cease campaign of misinformation

PORT SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Government of Trinidad and Tobago says that it views with grave concern what it calls “the continued campaign of misinformation generated by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and its deliberate attempt to tarnish the good name and reputation of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The latest in the OAS's acts is its press release of December 30, 2020, titled New Report Warns Number of Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants could Rise to 7-million in 2021, in which it made reference to the tragic loss of life of 33 Venezuelans, but inaccurately stated that the remains of the deceased were found on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, ” said the Keith Rowley-led Administration in press release on Tuesday.

The statement added that factual records have detailed that the incident occurred in Venezuelan waters off the coast of Guiria.

“To use the tragic circumstance and, even the death of Venezuelan nationals, in such a manner is distasteful, reprehensible and goes against the purpose of the organisation and its General Secretariat. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has called on the OAS to cease this activity,” the statement continued.

It also noted that the “OAS's current course can result in incalculable damage to the integrity of the organisation and the trust reposed in it by its legitimate members.”

The OAS statement following an incident last month in which several Venezuelans, including children, drowned while trying to make their way to the twin island republic.