Trinidad police foil another attempt to export cocaine
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police have again foiled another attempt for the exportation of cocaine from the twin island republic.
Just two days after arresting a 21-year-old woman in connection with the attempted exportation of the same drug, on Friday, officers assigned to the Northern Division Task Force in the town of Tunapuna — to the east of here — seized 328.92 grammes of cocaine with a street value of TT$867,945 (One TT dollar = US$0.16 cents) .
According to police reports, the seizure came after officers conducted extensive surveillance of a business in Tunapuna after receiving information about drugs being on the compound.
During the exercise the officers found the drugs inside of a box prepared for shipping.
The two packets were stuck to the inner lining of the box. No one was arrested in relation to the discovery.
On Wednesday, the police seized drugs that were found in the sole of men's shoes that were destined to be shipped to Europe.
A 21-year-old woman is assisting police with that investigation.
In this case, the police say that officers assigned to the western division went to the shipping company and arrested the woman who was attempting to mail the shoes to the United Kingdom.
