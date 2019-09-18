Trudeau vows tax on foreign speculators if re-elected
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — In an attempt to curb foreign speculation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to tax non-residents who buy Canadian properties but don't live in them, as he campaigned yesterday for re-election.
At a stop in British Columbia, which has seen double-digit annual rises in housing prices over the past decade, the Liberal leader said most young people “can't even imagine buying a home right now”, which he blamed partly on overseas purchases.
“Owning a house should be a realistic life goal,” he told reporters. “It's where you set down roots, where you raise a family, where you grow old.
“But young people hoping to buy their first home, just like their parents did a generation ago, are facing a tough housing market.”
In addition to expanding first-time buyer incentives, Trudeau said if elected to a second term he would introduce a one-per cent annual tax on all residential properties owned by non-resident, non-Canadians.
The tax would be applied on top of similar measures already introduced in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia to cool red-hot real estate markets in Toronto and Vancouver, where average home prices top Can$1 million (US$750,000).
Trudeau and others blamed these soaring prices “in part on housing speculation by foreign owners”. Record-low interest rates and a housing supply shortage have also contributed to the increases.
“We're sending a message that Canada is not a place for those who wish to speculate in the housing market,” Trudeau said.
“We're doing this because we want our markets to stay stable and affordable.”
Trudeau faces a tough general election on October 21, dogged by an ethics scandal that has taken the shine off his golden boy image and left him vulnerable to a sharp challenge from Conservative Andrew Scheer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy