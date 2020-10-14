Trump, Biden go for battleground states

FLORIDA, United States (AP) — With election day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated yesterday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.

Biden was in Florida courting seniors, betting that a voting bloc that buoyed Trump four years ago has become disenchanted with the White House's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was Biden's third visit to the state in a month, after making targeted appeals to other communities, including veterans and Latinos.

To Trump, “you're expendable, you're forgettable, you're virtually nobody”, Biden said at a senior centre in Pembroke Pines, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Fort Lauderdale.

The “only senior Donald Trump seems to care about” is himself, Biden added.

Introducing Biden, Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz noted that “neither of these men will walk into the White House without the blessing of Florida seniors”.

“Much is made of the rise of the youth vote, and thank God for it,” the Florida congresswoman said. “But it's residents 65 or older who still swing elections in the Sunshine State.”

Later, Biden was holding a voter mobilisation rally in the heavily African American community of Miramar. His swing coincided with a $500,000 donation from billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to increase Democratic turnout in Miami-Dade County.

Trump was staging an evening rally in Pennsylvania, Biden's native state. The president wants to hammer home the claim that a Democratic Administration could limit fracking in areas where the economy is heavily dependent on energy.

It's an effort to fire up a conservative base that Trump will have to turn out in droves to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House. The president also campaigned in Sanford, Florida, on Monday and will head back to the state on Friday.

Campaign travel on both sides comes against the backdrop of a second day of Senate hearings to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Trump and top Republicans see a swift confirmation just weeks after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a chance to energise conservatives.

Biden's campaign believes it can take the presidency without Florida's 29 electoral votes, but it wants to lock up the state to pad a margin of victory over Trump, who has for months questioned the legitimacy of an election where many people will cast mail-in ballots during the pandemic. Biden has vowed to win Pennsylvania, but if he falls short, his path to victory narrows substantially.

Pennsylvania is the nation's second-largest natural gas producer after Texas, and more natural gas was fracked from the state's wells last year than in any previous year. Trump has repeatedly stated, falsely, that Biden will outlaw fracking. Biden has proposed only barring new leases on federal land, a fraction of US fracking operations.

In a Democratic primary debate in March, Biden misstated his fracking policy, and his campaign quickly corrected that. Biden has otherwise been consistent, going so far as to tell an anti-fracking activist that he “ought to vote for somebody else” if he wanted an immediate fracking ban.

Trump also claims that Biden's plan to lead the US to net-zero emission of carbon pollution by 2050 would devastate the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania, telling Pittsburgh voters recently: “I'll keep your jobs in Pennsylvania where they belong, and you're going to be fracking for a long time.”

Trump narrowly flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016, and he has virtually no path to reelection without holding at least one of them. Aides have concluded that Michigan may be out of reach amid the pandemic and that Trump faces a stubborn deficit in Wisconsin. Even if he wins there, though, he may still need to make up Electoral College ground if Biden claims Florida or the traditionally red state of Arizona.