Trump cancels trip to focus on US hurricane
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump yesterday cancelled his trip to attend World War II anniversary commemorations in Poland, saying he needs to deal with the approaching Hurricane Dorian.
“To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our vice-president, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend in my place,” he said at the White House.
Trump warned that Dorian, which is on track to hit Florida possibly as a dangerous Category Four hurricane, could be a “very big one”.
The president had been scheduled to attend ceremonies in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.
He was one of the few major foreign leaders attending the event and had framed the visit as part of what he says is a close relationship with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
However, with the president still stinging from accusations that he mishandled his response to the devastating Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in 2017, he is clearly determined to appear in charge this time.
In addition to being home to two major Trump golf resorts, Florida is a key state in the presidential election campaign map ahead of 2020 polls.
“It's something very important for me to be here,” Trump said in his surprise announcement.
“Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane.”
He said he'd just spoken with Duda and would “be rescheduling my trip to Poland in the near future”.
It's been a hectic month for US-European diplomatic ties.
Just over a week ago Trump stunned the Danish government when he withdrew at the last minute from a planned state visit — due to take place after the Poland trip.
He said he had been offended by the “nasty” rejection of his idea of buying the territory of Greenland, which Denmark said was not even for sale.
Last weekend, Trump was in France for a drama-packed G7 meeting with the leaders of Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
Trump has declared himself on many occasions particularly fond of Poland, often referring to a speech he made during a visit in 2017.
“I could say it, but I don't want to say it, but some people said it was the best speech ever made by a president in Europe,” he told reporters at the White House in June.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy