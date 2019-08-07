Uganda's Bobi Wine charged with 'annoying' president
KAMPALA, Uganda (AFP) — Ugandan court on Tuesday charged pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine with “annoying” President Yoweri Museveni, his lawyer told AFP .
The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared in court on a prior treason charge after he and other opposition politicians allegedly stoned Museveni's convoy during a campaign rally in August last year.
“He was charged with annoying the president” in relation to the same case, his lawyer Asuman Basalirwa told AFP.
Wine, who entered parliament in 2017, has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni — who has been in power for over three decades — and has faced multiple detentions while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.
He announced last month that he would take on Museveni in 2021 national elections.
“This government of President Museveni is in panic mode. At first it was treason and now it is annoying President Museveni. Who on earth can't be annoyed?” Wine told AFP.
“It is a ridiculous charge and I am ready to challenge it in court,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy