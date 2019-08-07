Uganda's Bobi Wine charged with 'annoying' president

KAMPALA, Uganda (AFP) — Ugandan court on Tuesday charged pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine with “annoying” President Yoweri Museveni, his lawyer told AFP .

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared in court on a prior treason charge after he and other opposition politicians allegedly stoned Museveni's convoy during a campaign rally in August last year.

“He was charged with annoying the president” in relation to the same case, his lawyer Asuman Basalirwa told AFP.

Wine, who entered parliament in 2017, has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni — who has been in power for over three decades — and has faced multiple detentions while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.

He announced last month that he would take on Museveni in 2021 national elections.

“This government of President Museveni is in panic mode. At first it was treason and now it is annoying President Museveni. Who on earth can't be annoyed?” Wine told AFP.

“It is a ridiculous charge and I am ready to challenge it in court,” he said.