UK's Johnson unveils legislative plan to end Brexit deadlock

LONDON, England (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled an end to Britain's era of Brexit deadlock yesterday, announcing a packed legislative programme intended to take the UK out of the European Union on January 31, overhaul everything from fishing to financial services and shore up the country's cash-starved public services.

The commanding House of Commons majority won by Johnson's Conservative Party in last week's general election all but guarantees he will be able to turn those promises into law, although with Brexit casting a shadow over the British economy, there's a question mark over how he will pay for it all.

In a speech delivered from a golden throne in Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, Johnson opened the legislative floodgates after three years in which minority Conservative Governments tried in vain to win legislators' backing for their Brexit plans.

“This is the moment to repay the trust of those who sent us here by delivering on the people's priorities,” Johnson told lawmakers after the speech. “They want to move politics on and move the country on.”

In less than 10 minutes, the monarch rattled through more than two dozen Bills the Government intends to pass in the coming year. The first will be the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the law needed to make Brexit a reality, which is set to receive its first significant parliamentary vote today.

The Bill commits Britain to leaving the EU on January 31 and to concluding trade talks with the bloc by the end of 2020. Trade experts and EU officials say striking a free trade deal within 11 months will be a struggle, but Johnson insists he won't agree to any more delays. That vow has set off alarm bells among businesses, who fear that means the country will face a “no-deal” Brexit at the start of 2021.

The Government also plans to pass several other Brexit-related measures, including a new “points-based” immigration system that will be introduced after Brexit, when EU citizens will lose the automatic right to live and work in the UK.

There are also plans to overhaul agriculture, fishing, trade and financial services after Brexit in ways that will have a huge — though still largely unknown — effect on the British economy.

Johnson also promised “an ambitious programme of domestic reform”, including a law committing the Government to spending more on the overstretched National Health Service after a decade-long funding squeeze by previous Conservative Governments.

There were tough-sounding announcements on law and order, including longer sentences for people convicted of terrorist offences and other serious crimes.

The speech also promised to “prioritise investment in infrastructure”, and Johnson hinted he might revive an idea he's floated before: a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland. Engineers say spanning at least 12 miles (19 kilometres of the deep and stormy Irish Sea would be difficult to impossible.

Asked by a Northern Ireland lawmaker in Parliament whether he planned to build the “Boris bridge”, Johnson said: “Watch this space, and indeed ... watch that space between those islands.”

Several of the measures are likely to prove contentious. The Government said it would hold a sweeping review of defence and foreign policy, and set up a “Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission” that could lead to reform of institutions including the Supreme Court. The court angered the Government by ruling in September that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was illegal.

Shami Chakrabarti, justice spokeswoman for the Opposition Labour Party, called the proposal “vindictive revenge” and “another play from the Book of Trump”.

The Government also intends to pass a law protecting military veterans from “vexatious” prosecutions. The question of whether veterans who served decades ago in Northern Ireland should be open to criminal prosecution is hugely controversial.

Also proposed is a ban on public institutions taking part in “boycott, divestment or sanctions campaigns against foreign countries and those who trade with them” without the Government's approval. The move is aimed at universities that have boycotted Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.