US COVID-19 vaccine D-Day tomorrow

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — America's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states tomorrow morning, US officials said yesterday, after the Government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Trucks will roll out this morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centres across the states, said Army General Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration's vaccine development programme. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

Initially, about three million doses were expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first shots, though health care workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide.

A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients' second dose, which is needed for full protection from COVID-19.

The announcement yesterday kicks off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the US. It offers hope in a country grappling with surging COVID-19 infections and deaths, which are overwhelming hospitals and raising fears that things will only get worse as people gather over the holidays.

Perna compared the vaccine distribution effort to D-Day, the US-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.

“D-Day was the beginning of the end and that's where we are today,” Perna said at a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and “diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory”.

MaineHealth, a network of 12 hospitals based in Portland, plans to provide an expected first delivery of nearly 2,000 vaccines to doctors, nurses and others facing risk as they treat COVID-19 patients, said Dr Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer.

“It's almost hard for me to talk about without tearing up,” Mills said yesterday. “This vaccine gives us some glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.”

The first shipments will leave Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, by truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains, including CVS and Rite-Aid, also are involved in the initial rollout and vaccinations at nursing homes and assisted living centres.

In a key distribution challenge, the vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech, must be stored and shipped at ultra-low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer has developed shipping containers that use dry ice, and GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure it stays cold.

Distribution sites are mainly large hospitals and other facilities able to meet those ultra-cold storage requirements. Within three weeks, vaccines should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by states, such as local pharmacies, Perna said.

The vaccine was timed to arrive tomorrow so health workers could receive the shots and begin giving them, Perna said.

Workers at Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York did a dry run last week to prepare for their shipment. In a clean room, pharmacists practised making separate doses of a training vaccine and ensuring the freezer was kept at temperatures colder than in Antarctica.

“Not a lot of people have vaccinated for a large pandemic like this,” said Susan Mashni, vice-president of pharmacy at Mount Sinai. “So we want to make certain that we get it right. There's a lot of different moving pieces and parts.”

At a meeting where an expert panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines unanimously endorsed the Pfizer shot, some said local health officials were struggling to ensure the vaccine is distributed fairly and to those most in need and to ease people's concerns about getting the shot.