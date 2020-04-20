US evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — The Trump Administration and Congress were nearing an agreement yesterday on an aid package of up to US$450 billion to boost a small-business loan programme that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

With small-business owners reeling during the novel coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration programme back up by midweek.

“I think we're very close to a deal today. I'm hopeful that we can get that done,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said he believed a deal could be reached late yesterday or early today. “We still have a few more details to deal with,” he said.

On a conference call yesterday afternoon that included US President Donald Trump, Mnuchin and Republican senators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated the only remaining item for discussion involved the money for testing, according to a Senate GOP leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private call.

Under the proposed deal, the Government's Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses would get roughly US$300 billion, according to Mnuchin.

The programme has been swamped by businesses applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo, as they sought help. An additional US$50 billion in the evolving deal would go for disaster loans.

About US$75 billion would go to US hospitals, for those straining under a ballooning coronavirus caseload as well as those struggling to stay financially afloat after suspending elective surgeries during the pandemic.

About US$25 billion would be added for COVID-19 testing, something states have said was urgently needed. The money for hospitals and testing were priorities sought by congressional Democrats.

But additional aid to state and local governments would be left out, Mnuchin said. Democrats have been keen to boost funding to cash-strapped states and local governments whose revenues have cratered, but the issue threatened to provoke fights between large, high-tax states like California and New York and smaller states more typically run by Republicans.

“The president is willing to consider that in the next Bill, but wants to get this over the finish line with a focus on small businesses, hospitals, and testing,” Mnuchin said.

He said he's been in touch with GOP leaders including McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and all are “on board with the same plan”.

On the call yesterday with senators, Mnuchin and McConnell reiterated that money for state and local governments as well as food stamps would not be included in the package, according to the GOP aide.

“I'm hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the House can take it up on Tuesday, and, Wednesday, we'd be back up and running,” Mnuchin said earlier in his TV interview.

Schumer said Democrats would insist on aid for state and local governments. They had submitted a compromise offer Friday that would provide US$150 billion for states as well as cities, counties, and towns based on need.

Key swing states for Trump in the November presidential election — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin — would receive billions in new aid under the proposal, according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of private negotiations.

The small business loans, based on a company's payroll costs, offer owners forgiveness if they retain workers or rehire those who have been laid off. The law provides for forgiveness for companies in any industry — even businesses like hedge funds and law firms.

There's a limit of US$100,000 on the amount of employees' compensation that can be considered when loan forgiveness is calculated.

While they wait, owners who are shut down or who've lost revenue have expressed unease about the longer-term impact the virus outbreak will have on their companies.

“There's great pain out there,” said Suzanne Clark, president of the US Chamber of Commerce. “Every hour and day that goes by without this assistance is really hurting them.”