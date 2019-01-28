US warns against threats to Opposition in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned yesterday of a “significant response” if US diplomats or the opposition leader seeking the ouster of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro are threatened or intimidated.

“Any violence and intimidation against US diplomatic personnel, Venezuela's democratic leader, Juan Guaido, or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response,” he posted on Twitter.

The warning didn't address specific groups or individuals, but Bolton noted in a linked tweet that Cuba's “support and control over Maduro's security and paramilitary forces” was well known.

The United States on Thursday ordered non-emergency embassy staff to leave Venezuela but refused to comply with a full expulsion demanded by Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says is no longer president.

“We have no plans to close the embassy. The United States will maintain diplomatic relations with Venezuela through the government of interim President Guaido, who has invited our mission to remain in Venezuela,” a US State Department spokesman said.

Maduro on Wednesday gave US diplomats 72 hours to leave the country after President Donald Trump, backed by major Latin American nations, said the leftist firebrand was no longer Venezuela's legitimate president.

Maduro has also shuttered US missions in the United States.