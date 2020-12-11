US warns of consequences for hindering Uganda election

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — The United States warned yesterday that consequences for hindering democracy in Uganda after an Opposition leader was arrested in a violent start to campaigning for next month's election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States wanted a “free, fair, credible and peaceful election” on January 14, when President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 36-year rule.

“Repeated violence and excessive use of force by security forces are deeply troubling,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“We are paying close attention to the actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process and will not hesitate to consider serious consequences for those responsible for election-related violence and repression.”

At least 37 people were killed last month in clashes after the arrest of musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, seen as the main challenger to Museveni.

Wine was officially detained on charges of infringing COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

Pompeo said that while pandemic measures are imperative, “they must not be used as justification for repression and violence”.

The United States regularly calls for free elections around the world and has been willing to impose sanctions on officials overseas who work against democracy.

But Pompeo's statements have increasingly drawn snickers on social media as his boss, President Donald Trump, makes unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the US election and unsuccessfully asks courts and local lawmakers to rescind President-elect Joe Biden's victory.