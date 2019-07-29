Woman set to replace Puerto Rico governor rejects job
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico's embattled governor amid a political crisis says she doesn't want the job.
Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said yesterday in a Twitter post that she hopes Governor Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning August 2, as planned.
Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line according to the US territory's constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.
Vázquez, who is next in line, said she has told Rosselló about her wishes. Her comments come as Puerto Ricans also demand her ouster amid the political crisis.
