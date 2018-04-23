Youth leadership breakfast a success

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Chief organiser, Thelma Bartley says the recent staging of the annual Central Jamaica Youth Leadership Breakfast went well.

The breakfast programme is aimed at promoting positives values, attitudes and civic pride among young people.

Four hundred representatives from 30 universities, colleges, high schools, HEART/NTA centres and primary schools in Manchester, St Elizabeth, Clarendon, St Ann and Trelawny attended. In addition, 100 young leaders attended from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, churches, social, youth and community clubs, children's homes, the Women's Centre, and the Manchester Parish Library network, Bartley said.

“Over the last 15 years the breakfast has been a powerful guide to young people who have the opportunity to attend,” Bartley said.