Venezuela assists with getting COVID-19 medical supplies to Grenada, other Caribbean countries
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) – Health Minister Nickolas Steele says Grenada is using non-traditional international travel routes to get medical supplies needed in the COVID-19 battle safely on the island, and Venezuela assisting in that effort.
“Venezuela has been providing logistical support,” Steele said at a virtual news conference yesterday (April 9), while informing journalists that a Venezuelan aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Maurice Bishop International Airport with more testing equipment.
“This is the second time that they (Venezuela) have been providing in general logistics for us but not just us, but for other islands in the OECS [Organization of Eastern Caribbean States],” he said, identifying Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines as among other islands that have benefitted from the humanitarian gesture.
The assistance comes amid a global fight for supplies.
Steele said working out the logistics of getting medical supplies on the island is one of Grenada's biggest challenges.
“A lot of our equipment is procured. We have been fortunate enough to avoid equipment in the USA, but in order to get it here we have had to find non-traditional ways and that is where we have to thank the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” he said.
As part of continuous efforts to improve the island's ability to fight COVID-19, Grenada recently became capable of testing for the virus on island, through an arrangement with St George University, WINDREF – the University's Research Department; the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
The Ministry of Health and the administrators of the General Hospital also began using a specially prepared ten-bed isolation unit for patients who will require hospital care.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy