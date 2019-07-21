Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls beat Malawi, claim fifth spot

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls claimed fifth spot at the 2019 Netball World Cup after beating Malawi 68-50 inside M&S Bank Arena on Sunday.

The world number two-ranked Jamaicans charged ahead 20-13 at the end of the first 15 minutes, and kept the momentum to reach half time with a 37-28 cushion.

Malawi, rated ninth in the world, battled hard to stage a comeback but were down 41-52 at the end of the third period.

The Sunshine Girls managed the game throughout the last quarter to secure the consolation fifth spot at what has been a disappointing tournament for them.

Teams:

Jamaica—Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Jodi-Ann Ward, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Stacian Facey, Adean Thomas

Malawi—Joyce Mvula, Jane Chimaliro, Thandie Galleta, Takondwa Lwazi, Grace Mwafulirwa, Caroline Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo.

Subs: Joanna Kachilika, Alinafe Kamwala, Bridget Kumwenda, Loreen Ngwira, Sindi Simtowe.

Sanjay Myers