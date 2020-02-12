Clarendon SE: Derrick Lambert nominated as independent candidate

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Former People's National Party (PNP) candidate Derrick Lambert has been duly nominated as an independent candidate to contest the March 2 by-election in Clarendon South Eastern.

Lambert was nominated minutes to 11:00 am at the Vere Technical High School in the parish.



His nomination fee of $15,000 was paid with a $5000 note and 10 $1000 notes.

However, earlier in the day, his nomination process was delayed because he had no one to witness his signature.



Lambert, who contested the Clarendon South Eastern seat in the 2011 general election on a PNP ticket, lost by 107 votes to the Jamaica Labour Party's Rudyard Spencer.



More information later.