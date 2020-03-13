Further fall-out expected in tourism sector from COVID-19

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) president Omar Robinson says the sector is bracing for more cancellations in light of the travel advisory issues by the US earlier this week, and one expected from Canada later today.

“We have seen a complete rash of cancellations since the US issued a travel advisory to its citizens. Canada is on the brink of putting out a travel advisory, as well, which we will know by the end of the day,” Robinson said.

USA accounts for roughly 67 per cent of the island's stopover visitors, which Canada is responsible for 15 per cent of the market share.

On Wednesday, the US State Department warned Americans to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Robinson, who was speaking at a meeting with Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and members of the Montego Bay business community in St James today, said “Canada had been a market that has done fairly well for us, and they been very proactive in the COVID-19 situation so far, so we are going to see further contractions within the next month, two months.”

He urged hoteliers to immediately implement “cost containment measures.”

“We will ride the storm, but we will have to do your own cost containment measures. The business will come back, but the next two to three months will be critical,” he told the gathering.

Travel bans imposed on various countries, especially European countries, have already been adversely affecting visitor arrivals.

