Jamaica imposes travel restriction for UK

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has imposed a travel restriction on the United Kingdom(UK).

Only citizens and certain exempted persons coming from the UK will be landed in Jamaica. Landed persons will be quarantined either in a facility or home quarantined, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced.

This comes after two of the country's COVID-19 cases involved individuals who came into the island from the UK.

Travel restrictions are currently in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France and Germany.