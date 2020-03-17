KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force has announced visitation guidelines for police lock-ups to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

• Visits will be based on a schedule which will be communicated to potential visitors in advance by divisional commanders.

• Visitors will not be allowed face-to-face interactions.

• Only essential items will be accepted, for example, meals, medication, toiletries and clothing.

• All items accepted will be sanitised.

• Clothing as well as other approved items will be isolated for a period of time before they are given to persons in custody.

Persons are urged to comply with the instructions of the police officers at the lock-ups to help maintain a sterile environment and prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

To date there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the island.