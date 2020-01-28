Holness says governance framework now in place at CMU

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that a governance framework has been developed to guide operations at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

He said that this was discussed at a meeting on May 4, 2019 with the executive leadership of the CMU and, to date, the following have been developed for approval of the board -- board charter; declaration of interest; investment policy; donations policy; and procurement internal procedures.

“All of the above documents are completed, and will be reviewed by the council for approval,” Holness told the House of Representatives tonight.

He said that, as it relates to the minutes of the board meetings and quarterly reports under the Financial Administration and Audit (FAA) and the Public Bodies Management and Accountability Acts, they have been submitted for 2018/19 and are being reviewed. In addition, the annual reports for all outstanding years will be submitted by the end of May.

“This would have been completed earlier, however, the external auditors thought it prudent to await the completion of the Auditor General's Report and therefore the CMU will be current going forward,” he said.

The prime minister also noted that the council met 11 times in 2019, after new leadership was placed in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, compared to 2018/19 when they met only four times and 2017/18 when they met three times.

Balford Henry