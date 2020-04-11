Agent Sasco, Kevin Downswell call for COVID-19 unity

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican entertainers Kevin Downswell and Jeffrey 'Agent Sasco' Campbell have made a call for unity as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two are set to headline the Jamaica National (JN) Group's 'Together We're Strong' virtual concert on Easter Monday, April 13.

“We are all facing a common enemy, and the quicker we look pass our differences, and work together, is the quicker we see results,” Downswell said.

He called on Jamaicans to harness their collective power to fight the disease.

“We now realise that we are more connected than we first thought, and if we all do our part, we will not just defeat this invisible giant, but we will come out better and stronger. We are stronger together,” he added.

“The fact that everyone is affected means, everyone needs to act. I think by now, it should be very clear that we are all impacted as an all-island curfew is in effect. Even the most selfish among us can appreciate that and even then, the most 'selfish' thing one can do at this time is cooperate,” Campbell said.

According to the JN Group, the concert, which will be hosted by Ian “Ity” Ellis will be streamed from 10:00 am to 12 noon on Easter Monday.

The group said is targeted at lifting spirits and inspiring hope and unity in the fight against COVID-19, given the restrictions implemented by many governments to slow the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Downswell and Campbell will be joined by fellow entertainers Rondell Positive, Rhoda Isabella, emerging reggae artiste Naomi Cowan, and her mother, Minister Carlene Davis.

Persons will be able to watch the live performances on the JN Group's Facebook and Instagram pages from 10:00 am in Jamaica; 11:00 am in the USA and Canada and 4:00 pm in Britain.