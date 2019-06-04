Taximan charged for cocaine worth over $1m
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi operator has been charged in connection with the seizure approximately one kilogram of cocaine worth $1.3 million in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 on Saturday, June 1, the police have reported.
Charged is 30-year-old Courtney Baker of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.
Reports from the Narcotics Police are that Baker was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar in the community about 11:00 am when he was signalled to stop. The vehicle was searched and a rectangular parcel containing cocaine was found. The motorcar and the parcel were seized and Baker was taken into custody.
He was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and use of conveyance.
Baker is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 7.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy