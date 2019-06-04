Taximan charged for cocaine worth over $1m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi operator has been charged in connection with the seizure approximately one kilogram of cocaine worth $1.3 million in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 on Saturday, June 1, the police have reported.

Charged is 30-year-old Courtney Baker of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

Reports from the Narcotics Police are that Baker was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar in the community about 11:00 am when he was signalled to stop. The vehicle was searched and a rectangular parcel containing cocaine was found. The motorcar and the parcel were seized and Baker was taken into custody.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and use of conveyance.

Baker is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 7.