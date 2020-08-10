Time for antagonistic politics over, Holness tells PNP supporters said to disturb JLP campaign event

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has lashed out at People's National Party (PNP) supporters who he accused of disturbing a planned Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) stop in Water Square, Falmouth during the JLP's tour of the Trelawny Northern constituency, a short while ago.

"As leader of this country, I will never engage in a politics that will make my people incivil to each other. And anyone who is a subscriber to the Jamaica Labour Party, you will know that you do not have my support if another political party is having an event and you turn up and disturb it. You will not have my support; you do not have my support for that. The time for antagonistic and confrontational politics is over,” said Holness.

The tour by the JLP, led by Holness, got underway in the Trelawny Northern constituency late this morning.

It began in the Davis Pen community, near Salt Marsh, where Holness, flanked by party bigwigs, introduced candidate Tova Hamilton to cheering party supporters.

The motorcade then rolled into the Race Course section of Falmouth.

But as the procession snaked its way into the historic Water Square in Falmouth, they were met by orange-clad, loud cheering PNP supporters who massed in the square.

There were however, no reports of confrontation from the police, who, along with the army, were out in their numbers.

During the Water Square stop, the prime minister charged the gathering to observe the COVID -19 protocols.

Hamilton will go up against sitting member of parliament, Victor Wright of the PNP when the next general election is held.

Horace Hines