Some Westmoreland residents without water

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says some Westmoreland customers are currently experiencing service disruptions due to a shutdown at its Bulstrode Treatment Plant.

The NWC said the shutdown is to facilitate emergency repair works.

The commission said service is estimated to be restored by Saturday, January 9.

Affected areas include Grange Hill, Burnt Savannah, Tollgate, Paul Island, Little London, Broughton, Herring Piece, Glasgow, New Hope, Fullersfield and surrounding areas.