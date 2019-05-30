Two Britons, J'can held with drugs at Sangster airport — police

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that two British nationals and a Jamaican man were recently held with drugs at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), 28-year-old Zharrin Simmons, tattoo artist of a London, England address, was arrested on Tuesday after approximately 42 pounds of compressed ganja was found in the suitcase that she checked in on a flight to Manchester, England.

The drug has an estimated street value of $168,000.

Simmons subsequently charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and attempting to export ganja. She is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 5.

Meanwhile, a British man and a Jamaican man are scheduled to appear in the said court today in relation to similar charges laid against them on May 21.

CCU reported that the two — Richard Ramsey, of a London address in England, and Micheal Gardener of Negril, Montego Bay — were in the process of boarding their flights when they were stopped and searched.

The lawmen said approximately 24 pounds of ganja, estimated to be worth $96,000, was found concealed in Ramsey's suitcase and cocaine with an approximate weight of 2.5 pounds, valued at$1.5 million, was found concealed in the luggage Gardener was carrying.

Ramsey was subsequently charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and attempting to export ganja while Gardener was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.