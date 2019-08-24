Cops report arrest of murder, shooting suspects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting the arrest and charge of three suspects in relation to separate murders and shootings. Two men were also charged with illegal possession of firearm this week.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the most recent instance was the arrest and charge of 21-year-old Rojay Gordon, who is a suspect in the murder of a man, whose body was recently found on Swansea Avenue in Colgate, St Ann.

Similarly, Nickroy Hamilton was on Tuesday charged with the murder of 58-year-old Kenneth Lambert.

CCU said Lambert, otherwise called 'Ken', succumbed to injuries he received after being hit with a stone on Main Street in Manchester on Saturday, August 17.

Lambert was reportedly walking along the roadway about 1:00 am when a man approached him and used a stone to hit him in the head.

The police also made some breakthrough in a case of shooting with intent and two firearm and ammunition seizures.

According to CCU, Daveroy Francis, also known as 'Cocoa', was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The 25-year-old is accused of shooting and injuring 53-year-old Michael Barnet of the Harmony Vale district in Claremont, St Ann.

The police said upon his arrest, Francis was stripped of one homemade firearm, one 12 gauge shotgun and three cartridges.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Mark Wynter of a Kingston address was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Newton was accosted and searched by police officers who responded to reports of loud noise at a location on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew. A Glock pistol and a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized.

Also charged with illegal possession of ammunition is Galvin Calvert of 9 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Reports are that police personnel went to the 'Bobo Hill' area of Bull Bay on Friday with a warrant which was issued under the Firearms Act, during which two .38 rounds were found on the bed among clothes at his residence.