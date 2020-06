KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is appealing to members ofthe public to donate blood, as two of the officers injured in this morning's attack continue tobe treated in hospital.

The JCF made the call a short while ago on social media. Lawmen said donations can be made at any of the blood collection centres operated by the National Blood Transfusion Service. In the corporate area, these are: The Blood Bank, located at 21SlipeRoad, Kingston

National Chest Hospital, located at 36 Barbican Road, Kingston 6 Donations can also be made at public hospitals islandwide.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips has condemned the early morningattack and warned criminals that they will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

In a series of tweets Phillips said, “the attack on members of our security forces is an attackon the people of Jamaica. This brutal act by criminals must not only be condemned, but wemust stand with the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in this time of grief, andpray for full recovery of those injured.”

“Those who insist on a path of criminality must be relentlessly pursued to the fullest extent ofthe law. We must, and we will, fight on,” he declared.