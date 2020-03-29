The spread of COVID-19 across the globe
KINGSTON, Jamaica - 199 Countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 663,748 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 30,880 deaths.
|
|
Country
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
United States
|
123,750
|
2,227
|
Italy
|
92,472
|
10,023
|
China
|
81,439
|
3,300
|
Spain
|
73,235
|
5,982
|
Germany
|
57,695
|
433
|
France
|
37,575
|
2,314
|
Iran
|
35,408
|
2,517
|
United Kingdom
|
17,089
|
1,019
|
Switzerland
|
14,076
|
264
|
Netherlands
|
9,762
|
639
|
South Korea
|
9,583
|
152
|
Belgium
|
9,134
|
353
|
Austria
|
8,271
|
68
|
Turkey
|
7,402
|
108
|
Canada
|
5,655
|
60
|
Portugal
|
5,170
|
100
|
Norway
|
4,032
|
23
|
Brazil
|
3,904
|
114
|
Australia
|
3,809
|
14
|
Israel
|
3,619
|
12
|
Sweden
|
3,447
|
105
|
Czech Republic (Czechia)
|
2,631
|
11
|
Ireland
|
2,415
|
36
|
Japan (+Diamond Princess)
|
2,405
|
62
|
Malaysia
|
2,320
|
27
|
Denmark
|
2,201
|
65
|
Chile
|
1,909
|
6
|
Luxembourg
|
1,831
|
18
|
Ecuador
|
1,823
|
48
|
Poland
|
1,638
|
18
|
Pakistan
|
1,495
|
12
|
Romania
|
1,452
|
37
|
Russia
|
1,264
|
4
|
Thailand
|
1,245
|
6
|
Saudi Arabia
|
1,203
|
4
|
South Africa
|
1,187
|
1
|
Finland
|
1,167
|
9
|
Indonesia
|
1,155
|
102
|
Philippines
|
1,075
|
68
|
Greece
|
1,061
|
32
|
India
|
987
|
24
|
Iceland
|
963
|
2
|
Panama
|
901
|
17
|
Mexico
|
848
|
16
|
Singapore
|
802
|
2
|
Argentina
|
745
|
19
|
Dominican Republic
|
719
|
28
|
Slovenia
|
684
|
9
|
Peru
|
671
|
16
|
Serbia
|
659
|
10
|
Croatia
|
657
|
5
|
Estonia
|
645
|
1
|
Colombia
|
608
|
6
|
Qatar
|
590
|
1
|
Egypt
|
576
|
36
|
Hong Kong
|
560
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
514
|
1
|
Iraq
|
506
|
42
|
Bahrain
|
476
|
4
|
United Arab Emirates
|
468
|
2
|
Algeria
|
454
|
29
|
Lebanon
|
412
|
8
|
Armenia
|
407
|
1
|
Morocco
|
402
|
25
|
Lithuania
|
394
|
7
|
Ukraine
|
356
|
9
|
Hungary
|
343
|
11
|
Bulgaria
|
331
|
7
|
Andorra
|
308
|
3
|
Latvia
|
305
|
0
|
Uruguay
|
304
|
1
|
Costa Rica
|
295
|
2
|
Slovakia
|
292
|
0
|
Taiwan
|
283
|
2
|
Tunisia
|
278
|
8
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
278
|
6
|
Jordan
|
246
|
1
|
North Macedonia
|
241
|
4
|
Kuwait
|
235
|
0
|
Moldova
|
231
|
2
|
Kazakhstan
|
228
|
1
|
San Marino
|
224
|
22
|
Burkina Faso
|
207
|
11
|
Albania
|
197
|
10
|
Réunion
|
183
|
0
|
Azerbaijan
|
182
|
4
|
Cyprus
|
179
|
5
|
Vietnam
|
179
|
0
|
Faeroe Islands
|
155
|
0
|
Oman
|
152
|
0
|
Malta
|
149
|
0
|
Ghana
|
141
|
5
|
Senegal
|
130
|
0
|
Brunei
|
120
|
1
|
Cuba
|
119
|
3
|
Venezuela
|
119
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
113
|
1
|
Afghanistan
|
110
|
4
|
Uzbekistan
|
104
|
2
|
State of Palestine
|
104
|
1
|
Cambodia
|
103
|
0
|
Mauritius
|
102
|
2
|
Guadeloupe
|
102
|
2
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
101
|
0
|
Channel Islands
|
97
|
1
|
Nigeria
|
97
|
1
|
Honduras
|
95
|
1
|
Belarus
|
94
|
0
|
Martinique
|
93
|
1
|
Cameroon
|
91
|
2
|
Georgia
|
90
|
0
|
Montenegro
|
84
|
1
|
Bolivia
|
81
|
0
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
76
|
3
|
DR Congo
|
65
|
6
|
Mayotte
|
63
|
0
|
Rwanda
|
60
|
0
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
58
|
0
|
Paraguay
|
56
|
3
|
Liechtenstein
|
56
|
0
|
Gibraltar
|
56
|
0
|
Bangladesh
|
48
|
5
|
Aruba
|
46
|
0
|
Monaco
|
43
|
1
|
Kenya
|
38
|
1
|
Guatemala
|
34
|
1
|
Macao
|
34
|
0
|
JAMAICA
|
32
|
1
|
Isle of Man
|
32
|
0
|
French Polynesia
|
30
|
0
|
Uganda
|
30
|
0
|
Zambia
|
28
|
0
|
French Guiana
|
28
|
0
|
Barbados
|
26
|
0
|
Madagascar
|
26
|
0
|
Togo
|
25
|
1
|
El Salvador
|
19
|
0
|
Mali
|
18
|
1
|
Bermuda
|
17
|
0
|
Maldives
|
16
|
0
|
Ethiopia
|
16
|
0
|
New Caledonia
|
15
|
0
|
Haiti
|
15
|
0
|
Tanzania
|
14
|
0
|
Djibouti
|
14
|
0
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
12
|
0
|
Mongolia
|
12
|
0
|
Dominica
|
11
|
0
|
Saint Martin
|
11
|
0
|
Niger
|
10
|
1
|
Greenland
|
10
|
0
|
Bahamas
|
10
|
0
|
Eswatini
|
9
|
0
|
Cayman Islands
|
8
|
1
|
Guyana
|
8
|
1
|
Curaçao
|
8
|
1
|
Myanmar
|
8
|
0
|
Seychelles
|
8
|
0
|
Laos
|
8
|
0
|
Guinea
|
8
|
0
|
Namibia
|
8
|
0
|
Suriname
|
8
|
0
|
Mozambique
|
8
|
0
|
Zimbabwe
|
7
|
1
|
Gabon
|
7
|
1
|
Grenada
|
7
|
0
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
7
|
0
|
Cabo Verde
|
6
|
1
|
Benin
|
6
|
0
|
Holy See
|
6
|
0
|
Eritrea
|
6
|
0
|
Sudan
|
5
|
1
|
Nepal
|
5
|
0
|
Fiji
|
5
|
0
|
Saint Barthelemy
|
5
|
0
|
Mauritania
|
5
|
0
|
Syria
|
5
|
0
|
Angola
|
5
|
0
|
Montserrat
|
5
|
0
|
Nicaragua
|
4
|
1
|
Congo
|
4
|
0
|
Turks and Caicos
|
4
|
0
|
Gambia
|
3
|
1
|
Somalia
|
3
|
0
|
Central African Republic
|
3
|
0
|
Liberia
|
3
|
0
|
Libya
|
3
|
0
|
Chad
|
3
|
0
|
Bhutan
|
3
|
0
|
Sint Maarten
|
3
|
0
|
Saint Lucia
|
3
|
0
|
MS Zaandam
|
2
|
0
|
Belize
|
2
|
0
|
Saint Kitts & Nevis
|
2
|
0
|
Anguilla
|
2
|
0
|
British Virgin Islands
|
2
|
0
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
2
|
0
|
St. Vincent & Grenadines
|
1
|
0
|
Timor-Leste
|
1
|
0
|
Papua New Guinea
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy