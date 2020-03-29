 The spread of COVID-19 across the globe

Latest News

The spread of COVID-19 across the globe

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


 KINGSTON, Jamaica - 199 Countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 663,748 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 30,880 deaths.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Country

 

 

 

 

                   Cases

 

 

 

 

                       Deaths

United States

123,750

2,227

Italy

92,472

10,023

China

81,439

3,300

Spain

73,235

5,982

Germany

57,695

433

France

37,575

2,314

Iran

35,408

2,517

United Kingdom

17,089

1,019

Switzerland

14,076

264

Netherlands

9,762

639

South Korea

9,583

152

Belgium

9,134

353

Austria

8,271

68

Turkey

7,402

108

Canada

5,655

60

Portugal

5,170

100

Norway

4,032

23

Brazil

3,904

114

Australia

3,809

14

Israel

3,619

12

Sweden

3,447

105

Czech Republic (Czechia)

2,631

11

Ireland

2,415

36

Japan (+Diamond Princess)

2,405

62

Malaysia

2,320

27

Denmark

2,201

65

Chile

1,909

6

Luxembourg

1,831

18

Ecuador

1,823

48

Poland

1,638

18

Pakistan

1,495

12

Romania

1,452

37

Russia

1,264

4

Thailand

1,245

6

Saudi Arabia

1,203

4

South Africa

1,187

1

Finland

1,167

9

Indonesia

1,155

102

Philippines

1,075

68

Greece

1,061

32

India

987

24

Iceland

963

2

Panama

901

17

Mexico

848

16

Singapore

802

2

Argentina

745

19

Dominican Republic

719

28

Slovenia

684

9

Peru

671

16

Serbia

659

10

Croatia

657

5

Estonia

645

1

Colombia

608

6

Qatar

590

1

Egypt

576

36

Hong Kong

560

4

New Zealand

514

1

Iraq

506

42

Bahrain

476

4

United Arab Emirates

468

2

Algeria

454

29

Lebanon

412

8

Armenia

407

1

Morocco

402

25

Lithuania

394

7

Ukraine

356

9

Hungary

343

11

Bulgaria

331

7

Andorra

308

3

Latvia

305

0

Uruguay

304

1

Costa Rica

295

2

Slovakia

292

0

Taiwan

283

2

Tunisia

278

8

Bosnia and Herzegovina

278

6

Jordan

246

1

North Macedonia

241

4

Kuwait

235

0

Moldova

231

2

Kazakhstan

228

1

San Marino

224

22

Burkina Faso

207

11

Albania

197

10

Réunion

183

0

Azerbaijan

182

4

Cyprus

179

5

Vietnam

179

0

Faeroe Islands

155

0

Oman

152

0

Malta

149

0

Ghana

141

5

Senegal

130

0

Brunei

120

1

Cuba

119

3

Venezuela

119

2

Sri Lanka

113

1

Afghanistan

110

4

Uzbekistan

104

2

State of Palestine

104

1

Cambodia

103

0

Mauritius

102

2

Guadeloupe

102

2

Côte d'Ivoire

101

0

Channel Islands

97

1

Nigeria

97

1

Honduras

95

1

Belarus

94

0

Martinique

93

1

Cameroon

91

2

Georgia

90

0

Montenegro

84

1

Bolivia

81

0

Trinidad and Tobago

76

3

DR Congo

65

6

Mayotte

63

0

Rwanda

60

0

Kyrgyzstan

58

0

Paraguay

56

3

Liechtenstein

56

0

Gibraltar

56

0

Bangladesh

48

5

Aruba

46

0

Monaco

43

1

Kenya

38

1

Guatemala

34

1

Macao

34

0

JAMAICA

32

1

Isle of Man

32

0

French Polynesia

30

0

Uganda

30

0

Zambia

28

0

French Guiana

28

0

Barbados

26

0

Madagascar

26

0

Togo

25

1

El Salvador

19

0

Mali

18

1

Bermuda

17

0

Maldives

16

0

Ethiopia

16

0

New Caledonia

15

0

Haiti

15

0

Tanzania

14

0

Djibouti

14

0

Equatorial Guinea

12

0

Mongolia

12

0

Dominica

11

0

Saint Martin

11

0

Niger

10

1

Greenland

10

0

Bahamas

10

0

Eswatini

9

0

Cayman Islands

8

1

Guyana

8

1

Curaçao

8

1

Myanmar

8

0

Seychelles

8

0

Laos

8

0

Guinea

8

0

Namibia

8

0

Suriname

8

0

Mozambique

8

0

Zimbabwe

7

1

Gabon

7

1

Grenada

7

0

Antigua and Barbuda

7

0

Cabo Verde

6

1

Benin

6

0

Holy See

6

0

Eritrea

6

0

Sudan

5

1

Nepal

5

0

Fiji

5

0

Saint Barthelemy

5

0

Mauritania

5

0

Syria

5

0

Angola

5

0

Montserrat

5

0

Nicaragua

4

1

Congo

4

0

Turks and Caicos

4

0

Gambia

3

1

Somalia

3

0

Central African Republic

3

0

Liberia

3

0

Libya

3

0

Chad

3

0

Bhutan

3

0

Sint Maarten

3

0

Saint Lucia

3

0

MS Zaandam

2

0

Belize

2

0

Saint Kitts & Nevis

2

0

Anguilla

2

0

British Virgin Islands

2

0

Guinea-Bissau

2

0

St. Vincent & Grenadines

1

0

Timor-Leste

1

0

Papua New Guinea

1

0

 

 

 

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT