The spread of COVID-19 across the globe

KINGSTON, Jamaica - 199 Countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 663,748 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 30,880 deaths. Country Cases Deaths United States 123,750 2,227 Italy 92,472 10,023 China 81,439 3,300 Spain 73,235 5,982 Germany 57,695 433 France 37,575 2,314 Iran 35,408 2,517 United Kingdom 17,089 1,019 Switzerland 14,076 264 Netherlands 9,762 639 South Korea 9,583 152 Belgium 9,134 353 Austria 8,271 68 Turkey 7,402 108 Canada 5,655 60 Portugal 5,170 100 Norway 4,032 23 Brazil 3,904 114 Australia 3,809 14 Israel 3,619 12 Sweden 3,447 105 Czech Republic (Czechia) 2,631 11 Ireland 2,415 36 Japan (+Diamond Princess) 2,405 62 Malaysia 2,320 27 Denmark 2,201 65 Chile 1,909 6 Luxembourg 1,831 18 Ecuador 1,823 48 Poland 1,638 18 Pakistan 1,495 12 Romania 1,452 37 Russia 1,264 4 Thailand 1,245 6 Saudi Arabia 1,203 4 South Africa 1,187 1 Finland 1,167 9 Indonesia 1,155 102 Philippines 1,075 68 Greece 1,061 32 India 987 24 Iceland 963 2 Panama 901 17 Mexico 848 16 Singapore 802 2 Argentina 745 19 Dominican Republic 719 28 Slovenia 684 9 Peru 671 16 Serbia 659 10 Croatia 657 5 Estonia 645 1 Colombia 608 6 Qatar 590 1 Egypt 576 36 Hong Kong 560 4 New Zealand 514 1 Iraq 506 42 Bahrain 476 4 United Arab Emirates 468 2 Algeria 454 29 Lebanon 412 8 Armenia 407 1 Morocco 402 25 Lithuania 394 7 Ukraine 356 9 Hungary 343 11 Bulgaria 331 7 Andorra 308 3 Latvia 305 0 Uruguay 304 1 Costa Rica 295 2 Slovakia 292 0 Taiwan 283 2 Tunisia 278 8 Bosnia and Herzegovina 278 6 Jordan 246 1 North Macedonia 241 4 Kuwait 235 0 Moldova 231 2 Kazakhstan 228 1 San Marino 224 22 Burkina Faso 207 11 Albania 197 10 Réunion 183 0 Azerbaijan 182 4 Cyprus 179 5 Vietnam 179 0 Faeroe Islands 155 0 Oman 152 0 Malta 149 0 Ghana 141 5 Senegal 130 0 Brunei 120 1 Cuba 119 3 Venezuela 119 2 Sri Lanka 113 1 Afghanistan 110 4 Uzbekistan 104 2 State of Palestine 104 1 Cambodia 103 0 Mauritius 102 2 Guadeloupe 102 2 Côte d'Ivoire 101 0 Channel Islands 97 1 Nigeria 97 1 Honduras 95 1 Belarus 94 0 Martinique 93 1 Cameroon 91 2 Georgia 90 0 Montenegro 84 1 Bolivia 81 0 Trinidad and Tobago 76 3 DR Congo 65 6 Mayotte 63 0 Rwanda 60 0 Kyrgyzstan 58 0 Paraguay 56 3 Liechtenstein 56 0 Gibraltar 56 0 Bangladesh 48 5 Aruba 46 0 Monaco 43 1 Kenya 38 1 Guatemala 34 1 Macao 34 0 JAMAICA 32 1 Isle of Man 32 0 French Polynesia 30 0 Uganda 30 0 Zambia 28 0 French Guiana 28 0 Barbados 26 0 Madagascar 26 0 Togo 25 1 El Salvador 19 0 Mali 18 1 Bermuda 17 0 Maldives 16 0 Ethiopia 16 0 New Caledonia 15 0 Haiti 15 0 Tanzania 14 0 Djibouti 14 0 Equatorial Guinea 12 0 Mongolia 12 0 Dominica 11 0 Saint Martin 11 0 Niger 10 1 Greenland 10 0 Bahamas 10 0 Eswatini 9 0 Cayman Islands 8 1 Guyana 8 1 Curaçao 8 1 Myanmar 8 0 Seychelles 8 0 Laos 8 0 Guinea 8 0 Namibia 8 0 Suriname 8 0 Mozambique 8 0 Zimbabwe 7 1 Gabon 7 1 Grenada 7 0 Antigua and Barbuda 7 0 Cabo Verde 6 1 Benin 6 0 Holy See 6 0 Eritrea 6 0 Sudan 5 1 Nepal 5 0 Fiji 5 0 Saint Barthelemy 5 0 Mauritania 5 0 Syria 5 0 Angola 5 0 Montserrat 5 0 Nicaragua 4 1 Congo 4 0 Turks and Caicos 4 0 Gambia 3 1 Somalia 3 0 Central African Republic 3 0 Liberia 3 0 Libya 3 0 Chad 3 0 Bhutan 3 0 Sint Maarten 3 0 Saint Lucia 3 0 MS Zaandam 2 0 Belize 2 0 Saint Kitts & Nevis 2 0 Anguilla 2 0 British Virgin Islands 2 0 Guinea-Bissau 2 0 St. Vincent & Grenadines 1 0 Timor-Leste 1 0 Papua New Guinea 1 0

