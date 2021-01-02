US, Canada congratulate Haiti on 217th independence
WASHINGTON, USA (CMC) – The governments of the United States and Canada extended congratulations to the government and people of Haiti on their 217th anniversary of political independence from France, celebrated yesterday.
“On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I send greetings to the people of Haiti as you celebrate the 217th anniversary of Haiti's independence,” said US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo.
“Haiti's long history as a nation demonstrates the resolve of the Haitian people in overcoming adversity in the hope of a brighter future,” he added. “On Haiti's Independence Day, we recognise the indomitable spirit that is the strength of the Haitian people, and we stand with them in the face of political, security and economic challenges.”
Haiti gained its political independence on January 1, 1804 after Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a former slave, led the revolutionaries at the Battle of Vertières on November 18, 1803, where French forces were defeated.
Canada also joined the United States in commemorating Haiti's Independence Day.
“Today, we join Haitian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Haiti's Independence Day,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.
“The strong relationship between Canada and Haiti has deep roots, whether thanks to our close people-to-people ties or our shared language,” added Trudeau.
“On the world stage, our two countries work together toward shared goals, including through the United Nations, the Organization of American States and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie,” he continued. “Canada has a longstanding commitment to Haiti, and we will continue to provide support so that all Haitians have the opportunities they need to thrive.”
The Canadian prime minister urged all Canadians “to celebrate the important contributions the Haitian-Canadian community makes to our country.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy