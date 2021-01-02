US, Canada congratulate Haiti on 217th independence

WASHINGTON, USA (CMC) – The governments of the United States and Canada extended congratulations to the government and people of Haiti on their 217th anniversary of political independence from France, celebrated yesterday.

“On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I send greetings to the people of Haiti as you celebrate the 217th anniversary of Haiti's independence,” said US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo.

“Haiti's long history as a nation demonstrates the resolve of the Haitian people in overcoming adversity in the hope of a brighter future,” he added. “On Haiti's Independence Day, we recognise the indomitable spirit that is the strength of the Haitian people, and we stand with them in the face of political, security and economic challenges.”

Haiti gained its political independence on January 1, 1804 after Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a former slave, led the revolutionaries at the Battle of Vertières on November 18, 1803, where French forces were defeated.

Canada also joined the United States in commemorating Haiti's Independence Day.

“Today, we join Haitian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Haiti's Independence Day,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“The strong relationship between Canada and Haiti has deep roots, whether thanks to our close people-to-people ties or our shared language,” added Trudeau.

“On the world stage, our two countries work together toward shared goals, including through the United Nations, the Organization of American States and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie,” he continued. “Canada has a longstanding commitment to Haiti, and we will continue to provide support so that all Haitians have the opportunities they need to thrive.”

The Canadian prime minister urged all Canadians “to celebrate the important contributions the Haitian-Canadian community makes to our country.”