Owen Arthur served Barbados, the C'bean with distinction — Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of former Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Seymour Arthur.
“Today I pause to pay my respects to a man who served Barbados and the Caribbean with distinction, former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Seymour Arthur. I am truly saddened by his passing,” Holness shared on Twitter this morning.
Arthur, 70, an economist, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in his homeland earlier today. He is survived by his wife, Julie and two children.
Holness recalled that: “Owen Arthur was passionate about his country and the dream of regional integration. In the 1990s and early 2000s he helped to shape the political scene in the region”.
“I extend sincere condolences to the family of Owen Arthur and the people of Barbados,” he added.
