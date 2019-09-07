PNPELECTIONS: Voting has started, one supporter collapses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Voting has started in the People's National Party (PNP) presidential elections at the National Arena in Kingston. Over 2,900 delegates are choosing the next president of the party. The two vying for the leadership are incumbent Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting.

Already one supporter the OnePNP campaign this morning collapsed while waiting to register his vote. The man was assisted by others waiting to cast their votes.

It is believed that the heat may have contributed to him collapsing.

More information later.